The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has announced the winners of its national Quality Employers Awards 2017, which acknowledge excellence in human resource management across Ireland’s hotel and guesthouse sector.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, the Limerick TD presented the awards to hotels and guesthouses that were recognised for their best practice in attracting, empowering and developing employees in line with the overall goals and objectives of the Quality Employer Programme.

Five awards were presented to winners according to the size of the premises: Large: Gleneagle Hotel, Co Kerry; Large: Croke Park Hotel, Dublin; Medium: Lough Eske Castle & Solis Hotel & Spa, Co Donegal; Intermediate: Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork and Small: Raheen Woods Hotel, Co Galway.

Congratulating the winners, Tim Fenn, chief executive, IHF said: “Irish tourism is experiencing a strong recovery and employees are playing a vital role by ensuring guests have a truly memorable stay that they will share with friends and relations back home. The outstanding calibre of this year’s entrants highlights the commitment of our members to investing in their staff and nurturing the great talent that exists within our industry today.”