Dublin Tech Summit (DTS) came to a close on Thursday last, 16th February, with the first-year event played host to thousands of members of the tech community over 2 days, with attendees enjoying the Expo Hall as well as informative and engaging sessions throughout.

One of the highlights of Day 2 of the event, the largest tech conference taking place in Ireland in 2017, was RoboThespian (or George as he likes to be called) who shared a panel on The Rise of Robots. Much of the discussion focused on the ethics of robotics.

Another standout talk featured Cindy Gallop, CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn who spoke on how sex-tech is the next trillion dollar industry and Ireland could be the perfect location for this.

While the FinTech stage featured talks by Louise Phelan, PayPal, who frankly stated in her talk on The Future of Money “Cash is not king anymore. Convenience is king.”

Colm Lyons, founder and CEO of Pay With Fire, who also shared the stage, making predictions on mobile becoming the norm, “the future is digital accounts going further, especially for SMEs.”

WATERFORD COMPANY STARTUP100 WINNER

The final session of DTS was the Live Pitch final of the StartUp100 Programme, bringing 100 early-stage companies from all over the world together for two days of workshops, pitching and networking.

The finalists, Irish companies Fillit, Flexiwage and Australian venture Virtual Legal, with Waterford-based startup Flexiwage announced as the winner.

The company offers employees who struggle to manage their income over a longer pay period a solution; new financial wellness benefits that enable employers to switch from a weekly payroll cycle to a monthly one.

The event organisers have stated that this will be the first of what is to become an annual event. To learn more visit dublintechsummit.com