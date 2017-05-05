Three Clogheen lady footballers swapped their football boots for golf shoes this week to take part in the Get into Golf Programme at Cahir Park Golf Club.

Trisha Hickey, Nora Noonan and Audrey O’Leary who all play for Brian Boru’s ladies GAA Club in Clogheen, decided to tee it up and give golf a go with 80 other ladies in what is proving to be a very popular golfing initiative in Cahir.

Trisha, who is an English teacher at Thurles Vocational School and county footballer with the Tipperary ladies team, thoroughly enjoyed the new challenge and plans to continue with the programme.

“Everybody was very welcoming and it was nice to try a different sport. I’ll definitely be back again. There was a great mix of ages and the president and lady captain from Cahir were very nice and took time to explain the handicap system and the rules of golf.

Nora, a manageress at Parsons Green and Audrey who is a nurse at Cork University Hospital, are looking forward to taking part in more sessions and haven’t ruled out taking up golf in a more competitive capacity once they decide to hang up their football boots.

For Trisha, her focus must remain with Tipperary ladies senior football team for now, as she prepares for Tipp’s league final replay following last weekends pulsating draw with Wexford.