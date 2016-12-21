Following the funeral of former Cllr Claire Cullinane last week, tributes have continued to be paid to the Cobh public representative who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13th.

Family members, friends and colleagues paid their last respects at St Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh, before the interment in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Cork East TD, Kevin O’Keeffe described Cllr Cullinane as ‘a people person and a dedicated public servant’ who was an integral part of the Cork County Council 1916 Centenary Commemorative Committee. “I worked with Claire on Cork County Council for almost two years and she was a warm, friendly and hard-working colleague,” he said.

“She was a dedicated community activist and had a strong interest in tourism, and especially in promoting and encouraging visitors to her home town of Cobh. Claire was a people person and an extremely passionate and dedicated public servant, who always listened and advocated for the people who came to her for help and assistance. She will be sadly missed on the council and in the community.”

Cllr Cullinane attended a number of local events since her election in 2014. She was present at the 1916 commemoration day in Fermoy last May, she was a guest speaker at an anti-Irish Water protest in January 2015, she served as MC for a Castlelyons Fashion Show, and she recently deputised for the Lord Mayor at a film premiere in Glanmire for young actors from Coláiste an Chraoibhín.