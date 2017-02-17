Leading French dermocosmetic brand, Bioderma, is proud to announce the launch of the new Hydrabio Masque.

Specifically formulated for those with dehydrated and sensitive skin, Hydrabio Masque is the gentle moisture-generating mask with the Aquagenium© patent and the sixth product to be added to the Hydrabio range.

Dehydrated skin

Skin dehydration leads to a state of discomfort including tightness, scaling and stinging.

Without water, the surface layers of the skin can no longer perform their barrier function. As a result, the skin loses its suppleness and elasticity.

The face becomes marked and the complexion loses its radiance.

Bioderma’s Hydrabio Masque works to strengthen the skin’s barrier function.

Product features also include allergen-free, non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic.

It is available from independent pharmacies nationwide from February 2017 – Hydrabio Masque 75ml RRP €13.