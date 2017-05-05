Mitchelstown’s organic rare breeds farm and B&B, Ballinwillin House, has come out recently as one of the best locations in Ireland for its breakfast experience, pride in quality produce and a unique visitor experience.

Well known as the most important meal of the day and with ‘The Full Irish’ a world renowned experience in itself, Georgina Campbell of the Ireland Guides, has created a new national award to give recognition to this fact.

Run by Miriam and Pat Mulcahy since 1985, Ballinwillin House is the largest organic venison and wild boar farm in the British Isles. These delicious meats raised on the lush grasses of ‘the Golden Vale’, form the heart of the Ballinwillin House breakfast.

With guests coming to the B&B from all corners of the globe, spending time preparing their food and getting to know them, has always been at the heart of the Mulcahy’s ethos.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition