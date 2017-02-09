New research released by Opinion Matters, found that 35% of people don’t know how to correctly respond to a heart attack.

The research which surveyed 2,004 people, asked ‘what are the first things you should do when responding to a heart attack?’ – 26.4% of people said they would put the person in the recovery position; 28% of people said they would put them in a comfortable position; and 4.2% of people incorrectly said they would pat their back.

According to the research, women knew better how to respond to heart attacks – 69.5% of women said they would respond to a heart attack by calling the emergency services, compared to 60.5% of men.

More men said they didn’t know how to respond to a heart attack (14.6%, compared to 12% of women) and more men would respond incorrectly, such as patting the person experiencing a heart attack on the back (5.6% of men, compared to 2.85 of women).

HEART DISEASE IN WOMEN

The Women’s Heart Foundation, worldwide, also found that 8.6 million women die from heart disease each year, accounting for a third of all deaths in women.

Cardiovascular disease, which includes heart disease, hypertension and stroke, is the number one killer of women.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said almost two-thirds (64%) of women who die suddenly of coronary heart disease have no previous symptoms.

The research was commissioned by the food services giant Aramark.