51 students from Colaiste an Chraoibhin took part in the Guinness World Record attempt last Thursday for the ‘Most People in Multiple Venues to take a Selfie’ at the Bank of Ireland in Fermoy.

Thousands of people, in Bank of Ireland branches across Ireland, took part in the ambitious world record attempt, all the while raising funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Ahead of the 9.45am selfie deadline, Fermoy branch manager David Sheehan assembled a group of local business people to adjudicate on the world record attempt, which required each person to take a selfie at the same time and then email their photo to be verified as part of the world record attempt.

Since arriving in Ireland in 1992, Make-A-Wish has granted wishes for more than 1,900 children, between the ages of three and 17 years with life-threatening medical conditions. Make-A-Wish was founded in the United States in 1980 and operates in 46 countries around the world.