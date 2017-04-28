The Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy is currently visiting clubs throughout the country as part of a promotional tour to highlight Ireland’s hosting of this prestigious tournament.

The competition which will attract the world’s top rugby playing nations takes place in August this year, with games being divided between Dublin and Belfast. The final is pencilled in for the Kingspan Stadium, Belfast (formerly Ravenshill) on Saturday 26th August.

The rugby world cup bandwagon visited The Showgrounds in Fermoy (home to Fermoy R.F.C.) last Thursday evening. Heading the entourage was Ballyhooly native and established senior international, Leah Lyons.

