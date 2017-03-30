Former Fermoy CC rider Robert Jon McCarthy, returned to the Irish racing scene at Dungarvan Cycling Club’s annual race the Cyclesport GP last weekend and emerged victorious in his first race in Ireland since 2014 following his recent return from Australia.

Robert Jon now rides for UK Based team JLT Condor and will be racing in the UK & France over the coming weeks.

He will then return to Ireland in May for the An Post Ras in which he has been a stage winner and has worn the Yellow Jersey in the past.