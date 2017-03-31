Over an acre of land was damaged by wildfire at Kilally, Kilworth on Sunday last.

Fire crews from Fermoy and Mitchelstown attended the scene at approximately 5pm with concerns growing that the fire could reach the nearby forestry.

The cause of the fire on land which is army owned is yet unknown and was reported by a passer-by to Fermoy Fire Station.

The fire crews were at the scene for several hours and contained the blaze by 8.30pm.

The first dry spell of spring has seen a surge of wild fires across the country with the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) recording 15 such fires around the country.

Eight of the fires were in protected land for nature conservation areas and all are illegal, as setting fire to vegetation is prohibited between March 1 and August 31 each year.

DEVASTATING FOR WILDLIFE

IWT Campaigns Officer, Pádraic Fogarty, says every year we see the same wildlife wipe-out as hillsides and bogs get torched.

“It’s devastating, not only for the natural environment but for the people who live in these areas as their livelihoods and property are put at risk.”