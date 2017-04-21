Bollards blocking vehicular access to a laneway leading to Marian Square in Fermoy that were removed during the Beechfield Junction upgrade works will be reinstated with immediate effect, following a safety report by An Garda Síochána.

At this week’s meeting of Fermoy Municipal Authority, councillors and the council executive agreed with the proposals and the move has been welcomed by local residents who recently petitioned for the bollards to be reinstated.

A report issued to the council by An Garda Síochána raised a number of health and safety issues following the removal of the bollards and the decision has now been taken to reverse the original decision to open the laneway to vehicular access.

For more than 20 years, the laneway was used solely for pedestrians …

