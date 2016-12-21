Sharon Crowe has long been a huge fan of the Ford Mustang and always hoped she could drive to the Church on her wedding day in one.

So when she and her partner, Irish Army Sergeant Peter Buckley, agreed to tie the knot in a beautiful pre-Christmas celebration, Peter secretly arranged for a lovely red convertible Mustang Fastback to collect his bride on the morning of the wedding.

Sharon, from Celbridge, Co. Kildare, was bowled over when she saw the Mustang pull up outside her house: “What a lovely surprise, it was really the icing on the cake for a fabulous day. I have always loved the Mustang so it made me feel really special to be chauffeured in such a stunning car on our wonderful day”.

Peter and Sharon were married in Ballymagarvey Village, Co. Meath, on December 15 and the happy couple jetted off for a Christmas honeymoon to Marbella.

Sharon’s Mustang is a 2.3 litre 317 horsepower EcoBoost petrol right-hand drive model.

The new Mustang arrived in Ireland earlier this year, the first time that the iconic nameplate has been available in right-hand drive in the car’s 52 year history.