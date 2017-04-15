Students in Glanmire Community School were among 150 students to take part in in Johnson & Johnson’s Campus Ireland IT Schools Open Day in Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy where virtual reality, Google Glass demos and talks on Internet security, programming and 4D technology were the order of the day.

Now in its third year, the annual J&J IT Schools Open Day, in collaboration with Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI), gives transition and fifth year students the opportunity to visit a local site and experience the impact IT has on the environment.

The event was designed and led by volunteers working in technology from J&J companies including DePuy Synthes, Janssen Pharmaceutical Sciences and Janssen Sciences Ireland in Cork and VisionCare in Limerick.

Students from Glanmire Community College joined Colaiste Muire Secondary School in Crosshaven, Ursuline Secondary School in Blackrock and Carrigaline Community School for the interactive demonstrations and discussions on programming, data science and mobility technology.

Kyran Johnson, General Manager at Janssen Supply Chain Ireland, part of the J&J group of companies, said: “Initiatives such as this are very much part of J&J’s value system or Credo. We have a responsibility to the local community in which we live and work. There is immense opportunity in the IT sector and we are delighted to help educate and inspire these future graduates.

“We have a wonderful relationship with the local community and as a major employer in Cork, it is encouraging to open our doors and inspire future generations to think about the possibilities and applications of technology.”