Local gardai in Mitchelstown are appealing for witnesses after vandals sprayed graffiti on the gates of a local business owner’s premises during the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Jim Hyland who has been in business in Mitchelstown for 50 years noticed the damage caused to his premises on Tuesday morning and described the work of the culprits as ‘disgraceful’.

“It’s dirty looking and very very difficult to remove. Over all the years in business I’ve never experienced anything like this. It’s very dirty looking and it’s a real shame considering the work that’s being carried out by the Tidy Towns committee and other groups who work hard to keep Mitchelstown looking respectable. It’s disgraceful really”.

The lane was only recently tidied by Tús workers who were working as part of the Mitchelstown Community Council scheme, aimed towards keeping the town clean as they prepare for the Tidy Towns competition.

Cllr Kay Dawson said that the behaviour of the vandals is unacceptable and needs to be nipped in the bud. “It needs to be stopped immediately before others suffer damage to their properties.

“There are plans to erect CCTV cameras in the town on the main street and the contract to install the cameras has gone out to tender. It is hoped to have the new system in place as soon as possible and hopefully it will put an end to this type of vandalism in the future”.

Gardai in Mitchelstown are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in Church Lane over the Easter weekend.

They have also asked for local businesses to check their CCTV footage and to report anything that will help with their enquiries.