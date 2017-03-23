Two Noel Deasy ŠKODA employees, one of whom lives in Castlelyons, have been selected to represent Ireland at the international finals of the ŠKODA Challenge in Budapest this May, having battled it out at the Irish National final earlier this month.

Paul Bruton from Castlelyons and Martin Healy from Burnfort, will join Team ŠKODA Ireland and will compete against 35 countries at the international finals, which are in their seventh year.

Paul is a Diagnostic Technician with over 22 years’ experience, all of which have been spent with Noel Deasy ŠKODA on the New Mallow Road in Blackpool, Cork.

This is the second year that Paul has competed, having placed second in his category last year, while Martin works as Service Manager also in Noel Deasy ŠKODA, where he has worked since March 2003, having studied automobile engineering in Cork Institute of Technology (CIT).

A third Cork man, Brian O’Mahony of Finbarr Galvins ŠKODA in Bandon will also be in the finals.

David Rave, Head of Aftersales at ŠKODA Ireland, said: “All three are extremely accomplished professionals in their fields and we wish them the very best of luck in the finals.”