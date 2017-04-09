Tús Workers from Mitchelstown Community Council continued their great work in keeping our beautiful town in tip top shape this week as they tackled another clean-up job at Church Lane.

The workers who are responsible for litter picking, flower bed upkeep and general tidying of the town contributed enormously towards last year’s improved marking in the Tidy Towns competition and Michael White, Mitchelstown Community Council PRO hopes that the hard work will see further improvement in this year’s competition.

Last month it was announced that Mitchelstown will receive €50,000 in funding as part of the annual Town Development Fund with €17,000 pledged for the roll-out of CCTV. Other projects to be funded in the town include footpath refurbishment on George’s Street, new solar compactor bins, a steel frame Christmas tree, a tourist information point/heritage and cultural centre in Forrest Hall and the continuation of the painting scheme.

David O’Gorman, Tús supervisor, was very complimentary of all the staff on Tús schemes, saying the scheme provides a useful role to the community and voluntary sector ‘with many placement opportunities’.

“We currently have many placement opportunities in Mitchelstown and surrounding areas. The roles, range from working with tidy towns groups to working in after school clubs. There are other roles offered in administration in community buildings and we have an extensive range of positions other than those mentioned to suit all interests. We are always willing to help community groups or individuals with work that needs to be carried out, through our ‘Helping Hands Service’.

“If you are long term unemployed and looking to gain new experience or a new skill, Tús might be suitable to help gain new knowledge and develop confidence. Tús participants have access to training that’s being offered by Ballyhoura Development CLG as well as personal development courses and CV and interview skills workshops”.

For further information or how to enrol with Tús contact David in Ballyhoura Mitchelstown Office on 025-85213.

Work continues presently in the playground on Church Road and it is hoped (weather permitting) to have the playground re-opened after the Easter weekend. There are also eight allotments available at the plot at Church Road and anyone interested is advised to contact Verling Fitzgerald (086-337 4648).

Fundraising and AGM

Mitchelstown Community Council CLG will be holding a fundraising draw on April 25 to help pay off the dept at Forrest Hall. Tickets are available through any committee member and a book of four tickets cost €5. You can also purchase your tickets at the Credit Union on April 15. The Community Council would like to thank the Credit Union for all their help.

Mitchelstown Community Council CLG will hold their AGM at Forrest Hall, on April 25 at 8pm. Recently elected National President of Múintir na Tíre Michael Sweeney, and Development officer of Cork County Federation of Múintir na Tíre Denis Kelly, will be present.

All are welcome to attend and light refreshments will be served.