By Anne O’Donoghue & John Ahern

Carmel’s Garden Centre in Kilworth has been a good friend to the Cork Simon Community over the years. On Tuesday 13th December, the centre hosted an annual flower arranging demonstration (with festive theme) along with a coffee morning to raise funds for the Cork city based charity that provides vital support to homeless people.

Rose Hickey was the woman charged with transforming ordinary flowers/plants into extraordinary arrangements that would enhance any home or workplace – like any talented craftsperson, Rose made it all look easy.

With a several hundred strong (mainly female) crowd in attendance and plenty to discuss, substantial amounts of tea, coffee, cakes, buns and other savories were required. The tables needed replenishing at intervals but anticipating a capacity crowd, there was plenty for everyone.

