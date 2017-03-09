While reaction to the erection of posters promoting upcoming shows for travelling circuses has been largely negative from some quarters in Fermoy, there are those in favour of supporting circuses and allowing them to freely display posters in the town when they visit.

Fermoy has traditionally been a poster-free town, with the intention of reducing litter and enhancing the appearance of the town.

Resident Ciaran Moran contacted The Avondhu this week to express his support for travelling circuses and the practise of erecting posters in the town, be they promoting cultural events, political candidates or otherwise.

“It only comes around once or twice in a year, I think they should be allowed. Circuses are a dying art in Ireland, it’s something that should be supported and encouraged,” he said.

Mr Moran said he feels strongly about the labelling of election posters locally as litter, and said politicians should not be prevented from posting election posters in the town.

“Our democracy was hard fought for, it’s a disgrace to call it litter. If they’re left up for a period after the election or event, prosecute then, but it’s insulting to the body of politics.”

Also in support of circuses advertising upcoming shows, Cllr Frank O’Flynn said this week that the circus is part of Ireland’s heritage and should be allowed to promote themselves in towns like Fermoy.

“The circus seldom comes to Fermoy any more. We’re seeing circuses having to close down now and that would be a great shame because they’re an important part of our culture.

“People always remember going to the circus as children, it’s one of the most enjoyable times when you’re young. Their only way of advertising is through posters and I think it’s being a bit of a spoil sport to go against that. Certainly they should take their posters down straight away but we need to make sure we support circuses as well before they are gone,” he said.