BMW launch new 2017 Models at the Carole Nash Irish Motorbike & Scooter Show RDS 3rd – 5th of March 2017

BMW Motorrad have announced that it would introduce its new 2017 models to the Irish public for the first time at the Carole Nash Irish Motorbike and Scooter Show at the RDS in Dublin, which runs from March 3rd – 5th.

Amongst 18 BMW bikes going on display are three brand new versions of the most popular travel enduro bike in the world, the BMW GS.

For more than 35 years the BMW GS models have been the gold standard for motorbikes which combine touring comfort, endurance over long distance journeys, dynamic performance and the off-road ability capable of tackling any type of terrain you might come across.

The three new R 1200 GS models for 2017 add several new features alongside the modernised styling. While the engine has been updated to comply with the new EU environmental compliance rules, it has not affected performance at all.

The BMW R 1200 GS models are powered by an air/liquid-cooled boxer engine that will generate 125hp at 7,750 rpm, with a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This engine performance is assisted by the addition of a new catalytic converter and modified Electronic Control Unit settings.

The 2017 R 1200 GS offers two riding modes, Rain and Road as standard as well as Automatic Stability Control for optimum traction. As an optional extra, the bike can be fitted with ‘Riding Modes Pro’.

This adds a further four settings for the rider and includes Dynamic Traction Control, which enables even more efficient and safe acceleration, especially in the banking position. Dynamic Brake Light, another optional, activates and draws attention while braking.

Ruth Lemass, organiser of the Carole Nash Irish Motorbike & Scooter Show, said: “Having the newest versions of BMW’s most successful and famous model at our show for the first time in Ireland is a real coup for the show, and a great attraction for our visitors. I believe the Rallye version is the sportiest series production GS of all time and it shows in its performance. We have so many new bikes being unveiled at the show that it’s a must for the enthusiast. We also have fantastic demonstrations and entertainment for all the family in the outdoor arenas, so no one will be left out.”

The R 1200 GS Rallye version is designed to appeal to riders who favour a set up optimised for more ambitious off-road scenarios. This model comes with a rally seat, sport windshield, radiator and frame guards, wide enduro foot pegs, and spoked wheels with optional studded tires. Off-road performance is significantly improved due to harder suspension, longer spring struts and extended spring travel.

Howard Godolphin, BMW Motorrad Ireland’s motorcycle manager, said: “BMW has had an incredibly busy start to the year, with several new bike launches and a host of incredible upgrades to some of our current models. The highlight of all this activity in Ireland will be the new R 1200 GS models coming to the Carole Nash Irish Motorbike and Scooter Show in Dublin.

“They are the perfect companion for anyone considering touring. Whether you are exploring the wilds of Connemara, the mountains of Peru or the most extreme corners of the earth, the GS won’t let you down. We hope that all visitors get the chance to see these extraordinary bikes and our other models over the weekend and get a taste of what is on offer from BMW.”

As well as the R 1200 GS models, BMW Motorrad will be displaying, amongst others, the K 1600 GT SE, S 1000 RR Sport, S 1000 R Sport and R nine T. These bikes boast improvements in comfort, dynamism and touring capability, as well as improvements to their engines, suspension components, seating and styling. Seeing these bikes in the flesh for the first time is an additional incentive for the visitor to come along and visit the BMW stand at the show.

For stunning displays of truly amazing motorbikes and spectacular live action entertainment for all the family, visit The Carole Nash Irish Motorbike & Scooter Show at the RDS in Dublin, March 3rd-5th.