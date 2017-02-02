A man whose home in Kilfinane was burgled by three men in balaclavas has urged locals be vigilant, as he is aware of other similar incidents in the locality that have taken place.

Sixty one year old Patrick Payne, who cares for his ill partner Mary (71), said there was definitely inside information given to the men who broke into his home outside Kilfinane. They were aware of €1,000 he had in his pocket and had it in their possession within 30 seconds of entering the house.

He had taken out his partner’s pension and his own carer’s allowance from the post office earlier that day, along with other money he had received from a loan.

The incident took place at approximately 9:15pm on Friday, January 20. Mr Payne said he normally locks the front door, but on this occasion he went out to feed the dog and did not lock it after him. The burglars followed him in after he re-entered the house.

