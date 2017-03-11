Terrific response to Denis Barry fundraiser

Former Bartlemy publican, Denis Barry, was, and remains a very popular figure.

Incapacitated by a horse riding accident, Denis retains a positive perspective on life and is no doubt looking forward to next week’s Cheltenham festival.

To assist with Denis’ ongoing care, members of The Friends of Denis Barry Fund, hosted a Cheltenham preview night in The Rathcormac Inn last Friday evening.

Proceeds raised from the night were divided by the aforementioned fund and The Irish Injured Jockeys’ Fund.

Given these great causes, it was to be expected that the public would turn out in force – this they did, with several thousand raised as a result.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition