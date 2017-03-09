A quantity of dirty syringes and used vials of testosterone was recovered last week from four large bags of household waste illegally dumped in Fermoy’s scenic Strawhall Woods.

The dumping was discovered by a contractor working for Coillte, the semi-State company which manages Ireland’s forests and woods.

The contractor, John (name withheld) told The Avondhu that this is not the first time in recent months he has recovered waste in this popular beauty spot but he was shocked to see such a casual disregard for the health and well-being of others.

“This is absolutely disgraceful,” he said. “This is a lovely area and it’s frequented by families.

