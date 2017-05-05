Modern day living in Ireland is playing havoc with people’s digestive health and a study has revealed that the symptoms are now impacting on all areas of people’s lives with many struggling to cope with an array of debilitating symptoms.

Two thirds (66.5%) cited that stress is causing stomach ache, bloating and nausea which is affecting their ability to work, with forty per cent of the population admitting to taking time off work due to digestive and bowel problems caused by stress.

Any type of stress such as a job interview or having to do a presentation, test/exam can play havoc with gut and bowel health causing all sorts of discomfort.

Of the 1000 people surveyed by silicolgel, a product containing silicic acid used to help treat gastrointestinal disorders such as IBS, travelling is extremely challenging with three quarters of people declaring that they struggled to travel due to digestive discomfort, and in some cases people were even unable to travel.

Problems with digestive and bowel health also lead to problems with people’s love lives as over two-fifths of people claim it has put a prompt stop to a night of passion.

The impact of conditions such as IBS are far reaching and the survey stated that three fifths of people (60%) had to change and adjust their plans to cope with the challenges that these symptoms bring.

