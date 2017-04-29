Cork County Council say there is as of yet no official start date for the construction of 52 social housing units within the Crann Ard estate in Fermoy, despite previously indicating that work on the new development would began before the end of March.

While there has been no movement on the development to date, The Avondhu has been informed that the commencement of construction ‘is expected to be in the next few weeks’.

Planning permission was originally permitted for more than 130 houses through two separate applications by a private developer in 2004 and 2005.

82 houses have so far been built on the site, with Cork County Council announcing last year that they had purchased land within the estate to development 52 additional units for social housing.

In response to a query this week, a spokesperson for Cork County Council said: “We are still waiting for confirmation of a date for the commencement of construction but it is expected to be in the next few weeks. The Scheme will be completed in 12 months but it is expected that units will be delivered on a phased basis with some houses being available before the end of the year.”

While the delay in construction commencing is unwanted, Cllr Noel McCarthy said the 52 houses will have a positive effect on the housing situation in Fermoy and the surrounding areas once complete.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn said that the housing situation is at ‘breaking point’ and he is dealing with numerous members of the public who are on notices to leave their current premises.