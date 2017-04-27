Now in its 5th year, the music marathon concept has proved a lucrative one for the fundraising arm of Fermoy hospital. 

The event that takes place in Cheers Bar, Fermoy on Sunday, June 4th was formally launched at Riordan’s SuperValu, Fermoy on Saturday last by Michael Riordan (MD Riordan’s SuperValu, Fermoy) and members of St Patrick’s Community Hospital’s fundraising association.

Michael said he was delighted be one of the music marathon sponsors and wished the venture well.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

 

John Ahern
John Ahern
John Ahern is a native of Araglin and has been associated with The Avondhu since 1997. A great lover of sport, John is particularly interested in GAA and is often called upon to don the referee’s jersey. He has a keen interest in local issues and current affairs and his knowledge of the general locale sees him in much demand for Avondhu assignments.

