Fermoy’s Amyra Joyce made an impressive TV debut on AMC’s hit TV series ‘Into the Badlands’ this month.

The 10-year-old, 5th class pupil in Gaelscoil de hide starred in a recent episode alongside a well-known cast on the show that has a fanbase of millions throughout the world.

‘Into the Badlands’ is set approximately 500 years in the future after a war that has left civilisation, as we know it, in ruins.

Set in what used to be known as the United States, the apocalypse has led to a feudal society where land is controlled and Barons who are served by a workforce known as Cogs and Dolls. Barons control the land and maintain their power through loyal warriors known as Clippers. Little is know about the world outside of the Badlands.

