Fermoy’s Amyra Joyce made an impressive TV debut on AMC’s hit TV series ‘Into the Badlands’ this month.

The 10-year-old, 5th class pupil in Gaelscoil de hide starred in a recent episode alongside a well-known cast on the show that has a fanbase of millions throughout the world.

‘Into the Badlands’ is set approximately 500 years in the future after a war that has left civilisation, as we know it, in ruins.

Set in what used to be known as the United States, the apocalypse has led to a feudal society where land is controlled and Barons who are served by a workforce known as Cogs and Dolls. Barons control the land and maintain their power through loyal warriors known as Clippers. Little is know about the world outside of the Badlands.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

SHARE
Previous articleStandalones – TAPSTAK launch
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR