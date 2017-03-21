Key to the success of every St Patrick’s Day parade is participation and there were was a fantastic turnout in parades around The Avondhu area this year.

Individuals, residents’ associations, businesses, clubs and associations plus a great array of voluntary groups, all helped make it a wonderful spectacle.

Spectators turned out in tremendous numbers to greet and encourage marchers and children in particular spared no effort to look as green as possible with wigs, hats and face paint all being employed to complete the patriotic effect.

