Almost six months after the official opening of Forrest Hall following an extensive and very detailed refurbishment, the impressive building can host almost any event offering several rooms to rent whilst catering for the young and old.

The building acts as a base for Mitchelstown Community Council and is also the current home of Mitchelstown’s Cloyne Diocesan Youth Services (CDYS) and Cork Education and Training Board (CETB).

The facility provides a dedicated space for the young people of Mitchelstown, allowing them to come into a safe and supervised environment.

Recently, to celebrate Ballyhoura International Walking Festival 2017, the Mitchelstown Culture Trinity held a genealogy talk in Forrest Hall. Kilshanna Music, Arts and Drama Studio are weekly users having moved their Musical Theatre Classes to Forrest Hall when it opened in September, due to a need to expand their teaching facilities.

Jamie O'Flaherty
Jamie O’Flaherty works as a reporter in our Mitchelstown office. From Clonmel in County Tipperary, Jamie was educated at St Mary’s and Highschool Clonmel. He studied News Journalism at Coláiste Chathail Naofa and Sports Journalism with The Irish Academy of Public Relations. Previously, Jamie wrote for the Nationalist newspaper in Clonmel as a freelance journalist. He can be contacted on 087-2422734 or by email news@avondhupress.ie

