Spa at Castlemartyr introduces Germaine de Capuccini range

The Spa at Castlemartyr features a variety of exquisite products, the latest addition to which is deluxe professional skincare and therapies from Germaine de Capuccini.

The Spa held a special launch evening recently to showcase this great new range.

Germaine de Capuccini was founded in 1964 by Carmen Vidal, a Spanish beauty pioneer and leading entrepreneur of her time.

She was passionate about skincare and recognised the need for therapists to have access to a range of professional products specifically designed to provide visual results and maximise skin perfection.

A range of signature journeys and treatments have been created with Germaine de Capuccini, and with a full menu of services for all ages, men and women, the therapists at the Spa at Castlemartyr have received intensive training and will be happy to help choose the right solution for face and for body.