Get your socks off! That’s the message from Irish women in a survey from Mycosan Fungal Nail, as men wearing socks and sandals is considered the very worst fashion faux pas.

The sock/sandal look was closely followed by the infamous ‘mun’ aka the man bun and the ‘too tight’ t-shirt in making Irish women call the fashion police.

Research also showed 58% of Irish men and women agree that fungal toenails are a huge turn off, with body odour (78%) and bad breath (71%) also topping the poll.

A further 28% said they would strongly consider not dating someone if they found out they had a fungal nail.

One in four of us will get fungal nail at some point, with men being up to three times more likely to have a fungal nail infection than women. An infected nail will not get better on its own; it must be treated!

Fungal nail can be both a painful and embarrassing problem as it creates discoloration, thickening and scaling of the nail.

