15-year-old Doneraile student Shantelle Sheehan, travelled to Bulgaria last weekend to represent Ireland in the Taekwondo European Championships and returned with a bronze medal to the delight of her family and friends.

Shantelle, a transition year student at Nagle Rice Secondary School, is a black-belt in martial arts and previous winner of the Mallow Sports and Leisure award.

Mairead Sheehan, Shantelles’ mam, was extremely proud of her daughter returning home with a medal.

“We are just so proud of her. She picked up an injury before she left when she sprained her ankle, so for her to get that far in the tournament and win a bronze medal is absolutely fantastic. We are just so proud of her achievements.”

The next big tournament on the International stage for Chantelle will be the World Championship in October this year, a tournament considered the most challenging in the sport.