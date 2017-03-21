Over 250 students from second level schools all over North Cork took part in the final of the Student Enterprise Programme, run by the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Cork North & West, held at the Mallow GAA complex on Tuesday, 14th March.

A total of 59 mini-companies from second level schools all over Cork from 1st Year, 2nd Year and Transition Year, set up and put on display products they have produced since the school year began in September.

The Student Enterprise Programme is a national initiative that instils entrepreneurial skills in young people and the showcase gave the students experience at putting together a presentation stand, pitching to judges and honing their sales skills.

