SEAT Ireland has begun the year with a phenomenal increase in sales, putting the brand in a tremendous position as it looks forward to an exciting and busy 2017 introducing a range of new models to the market.

Overall SEAT registered close to 1,000 units (985) in January 2017 signifying an 18% increase in sales year on year.

The iconic SEAT Ibiza continues to be extremely popular with drivers, as its sales increased by 8% compared with January 2016. Meanwhile, the ever-popular SEAT Leon was another strong performer, soaring by 12.5% in sales year on year.

January has also seen the new SEAT Ateca take centre stage at our dealers with the new SUV accounting for 30% of the overall sales.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented, “It’s fantastic to see such a great start to the year for SEAT and these results are testament to the hard work of our team at SEAT, our excellent and expanding dealer network and our consistent commitment to offering high quality products at affordable prices. This now puts us in an excellent position as we embark upon a busy and exciting 2017 within which we will introduce three new products to the Irish market. We will use this momentum as a platform for the rest of the year and ensure we build on this success.”

SEAT have announced these excellent sales results in tandem with the announcement of a host of attractive offers as part of its upcoming Open Week which is taking place at SEAT dealers across Ireland from February 13th to 18th.

As part of the Open Week, SEAT is offering customers a chance to enter a competition to win a two-night luxury stay in the Powerscourt Hotel and Spa plus dinner for anyone who test drives any new SEAT model.

Offers during the SEAT Open Week also include a free three-year service plan worth €700 and 0% finance on selected Ibiza and Leon models. In addition, finance is available from as low 1.9% on the SEAT Ibiza Sport and SEAT Leon SE Select with a staggering 2.9% finance available on the all-new SEAT Ateca, SEAT’s first ever SUV model.

In addition to SEAT’s generous open week offers and attractive finance rates, a scrappage offer of up to €4,000 on the Leon range and up to €2,500 on the Ibiza range is also available.

The full 2017 range is now available to test drive and order at any of SEAT’s 23 strong dealer network. To book your test drive and to find a full list of dealers visit www.seat.ie.