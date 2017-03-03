Due to a scheduled ESB power outage on Tuesday coming, March 7th, Mitchelstown Post Office will be closed from 10am to 5pm. It is expectd that the power outage will effect all of the Upper Cork Street area in the town.

In light of this, Mitchelstown Post Office will open early at 8.30am to try and accommodate as many customers as possible and will re-open should the power return sooner than scheduled.

Mitchelstown Post Office apologises for any inconvenience caused, but unfortunately this closure is due to circumstances beyond their control.