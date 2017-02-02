People who are concerned about the future of Bus Éireann’s Expressway service, the local route of which is the X8, are being urged to attend a public meeting in Mitchelstown next week.

The meeting will be held in The Firgrove Hotel on Wednesday, February 8 at 8pm. It has been organised by the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) as part of a series of public meetings in their ‘Save Our Bus Service’ campaign.

The X8 Cork to Dublin Bus Éireann Expressway service is the only public bus connecting Mitchelstown and Fermoy to Dublin. If it were to cease, people would have to travel to Cork city before getting a bus to the capital. It would also decrease the number of buses running from Mitchelstown and Fermoy to Cork city each day.

NBRU General Secretary, Dermot O’Leary, said it is important that the public use their political representatives to send a message to the Dáil that they want Expressway retained.

“Unless people who make the decisions in the Dáil change policy, the likes of the X8 will disappear …

