Sanmina, one of the largest employers in Fermoy, is seeking a meeting with Cork County Council officials in a bid to highlight their ongoing concerns over a hazardous footpath leading from the town to the company’s operation on the Rathealy Road.

The narrow width of the footpath in question is exacerbated by dense shrubbery protruding from a private property inside a boundary wall.

At sections there is barely space for one person on the footpath, meaning pedestrians are often forced to walk onto the busy R666 and causing particular bother for cyclists and those pushing prams or with small children.

Numerous attempts by the council to resolve the issue with the landowner have come to nought in recent years.

