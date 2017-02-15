John Arnold’s 60th birthday party took place in The Rathcormac Inn last Saturday night. In keeping with the personality of Bartlemy’s most famous son, this event was lively, good humoured, spontaneous and a bit wild – in a good kind of way.

Organised at relatively short notice, the get together attracted a tremendous crowd, all in some way linked to John through his involvement with GAA, local history, folklore, journalism, amateur drama, Scor, trips to Lourdes etc.

A procession of people, too numerous to mention, paid homage to the great man – armed with tall tales all of which reflected favourably on a devoted, if somewhat non conformist family man.

