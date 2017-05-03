Cork 6-11 Kerry 1-10

With a ruthless display of attacking football Cork minor girls put Kerry to the sword to capture their 3rd Munster title in a row at the Dr Croke’s pitch in Killarney on Bank Holiday Monday.

Cork got off to a lightning start with 3 goals from Saoirse Noonan. Saoirse came into this game with a huge reputation after her exploits in last year’s campaign and on foot of her recent from with Cork City in the National League. Her expertise in taking penalties stood her in good stead, when 2 of her 4 goals came from expertly taken spot kicks slotted home with professional efficiency, she also added on 4 points and was deservedly named Player of the Match.

But it certainly was not a one person show indeed the entire team including the 5 replacements and of course those who did not make it to the field deserve huge credit for this 3rd Munster title in a row.

When you consider that Kerry gave Cork a lesson when both teams played each other in Munster 2 years ago and Kerry had won the last 2 All-Ireland under 16 titles. This said, the girls have been working together in all kinds of weather since January under the expect coaching of John Cleary and his staff.

Full report in this week’s Print & Digital Edition