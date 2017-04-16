Bride Rovers 4-14 Carrigaline 3-07

On Monday night last in Carrigaline our U21 ladies football team scored an impressive 4-14 in defeating Carrigaline in the quarter final of the U21 B Championship.

We knew this was going to be a tough game and would require a complete team performance to win and this is certainly what the girls delivered. We got off to the perfect start with a goal from the in-form Katie Quirke.

After Carrigaline responded with a point the Rovers scored two more goals by Emma Barry and Elaine Culloty.

Carrigaline responded one more with three unanswered points but a brace of points from Grace Culloty and another by Katie Quirke had us in from 3-03 to 0-04.

Our defence was playing superb against a strong physical Carrigaline forward line. Sarah Murphy was outstanding in goals while the full back line of Talitha O’Neill, Aine Cashman and Emily Larkin were defending well.

The half back trio of Aoife O’Roirdan, Laura Quirke and Aislinn O’Connor were working really hard and winning a lot of possession from our kick outs.

When Carrigaline struck a goal from the penalty spot, the Rovers’ response was perfect, a great move up the field involving Emma Roche, Laura Pratt and our outstanding captain Trish O’Sullivan, who worked tirelessly over the hour, left Siobhan O’Sullivan in on goal who rifled the ball to the top corner.

Further points from Grace Culloty, Katie Quirke and Elaine Culloty extended our lead before Carrigaline got a second goal to leave the half time score 4-06 to 2-04.

The Rovers played good possession football in the second half outscoring Carrigaline 0-8 point to 1-02. The Rovers points coming from Grace Culloty (0-3), Katie Quirke (0-3), Trish O’Sullivan and Emma Roche to complete the victory on a scoreline of 4-14 to 3-07.

We have Rosscarbery in the semi-final next week, details to be announced.

Team: Sarah Murphy, Talitha O’Neill, Aine Cashman, Emily Larkin, Aoife O’Riordan, Laura Quirke, Aislinn O’Connor, Trish O’Sullivan (0-1), Siobhan O’Sullivan (1-0), Emma Barry (1-0), Grace Culloty (0-6), Emma Roche (0-1), Elaine Culloty (1-01), Katie Quirke (1-05) Laura Pratt, Lucy Hicks and Chloe Ahern.

Senior league defeat

Our seniors travelled to Mourneabbey on Sunday evening to play the current Cork and Munster Champions Mourneabbey in our first league match. Mourneabbey, fielding a near full strength team showed their class on the night winning easily with some well taken scores.

Team: C. Vaughan, E. Larkin, A. O’Callaghan, E. Collins, N. Barry, L. Quirke, M. Hartnett, E. Ahern, S. O’Sullivan, A. O’Connor, K. Quirke, C.Hogan, G.Culloty, T. O’Sullivan, J. Cahill, E. Barry, A. O’Riordan, C. Ahern, M. Dorgan, E. Roche, E. O’Keeffe, A Cashman, E. Culloty and L. Pratt.

Easy win for Cork minors

The Cork minor ladies football team with our own Sarah Murphy in goals and Grace Culloty at full forward scored an easy 2-22 to 0-06 win over Waterford last Saturday in Stradbally.

With a fine Rovers contingent present for the game Cork went about their business very professionally. Grace Culloty notched an impressive 2-05 while Sarah Murphy was unerring in goal and when called upon made an outstanding point blank save in the first half.

Cork now go on and meet Kerry in the final which will take place on May 1st.

Munster U16 final Monday

On Monday next, April 17th, Cork take on Tipperary in the Munster U16 Ladies Football final in Mallow at 3pm.

Having already drawn in the Round Robin series this promises to be a close encounter. We wish Katie Quirke, Sarah Murphy, Aine Keating and Sally McCarthy all the best with Cork.

U6 and U8 Ladies Football

The U6 and U8 girls continued training on Monday night last with 28 enthusiastic girls present. If you are interested in bringing your girl along training is held every Monday at 6.30pm in the Large Astro turf pitch. Also, parents are welcome to get involved in coaching the team.

Cork Camogie in League Final

Well done to the Cork camogie team in progressing to the Littlewoods Ireland Senior Camogie League Final after defeating Limerick on Sunday last in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Jen Barry gave another sterling performance for the Rebels as they won on a scoreline of 3-15 to 0-12. Cork now meet All-Ireland Champions Kilkenny in the final on 23rd April.

U12 Camogie

East Cork League: Bride Rovers 10-16 St Colmans 0-02

We travelled to Shanagarry on Sunday to play our 2nd East Cork Football League game against St Colmans. From the outset, our girls dominated and unrelentingly kept the pressure on throughout the game to finish with an impressive scoreline. Well done to all who travelled.

Panel: Ellen Diggin, Rachel Walsh, Nikita Parle (4-3), Oonagh Nagle, Ava Barry (1-2), Abbie Hoare (0-2) ,Mai Cosgrove, Lily Murray (2-2), Ciara Morrison (1-1), Sarah Buckey, Ruby Broderick (0-1), Aoife Mc Carty, Mollie O Connell (1-1), Ella Barry (1-2), Abbie O’Connell (0-2), Sarah Birmingham, Aoibhe Kiely, Emma Collins, Franesca Meaney, Aisling Hart, Eimear Hart, Alanna O’Sullivan and Aoife McCarthy.

U14 Camogie

On Saturday afternoon, the U14 camogie team travelled to Dungourney for their first game of the league. Although Bride Rovers had only fourteen players on the day, each and every one gave a tough and spirited performance battling hard for every ball and doing their best to hold Dungourney.

However, the home side were well ahead at the half-time whistle. In the second half, Bride Rovers upped their game substantially and closed the margin somewhat but Dungourney were the decisive winners in what was a tough but sporting game. A special shout out to Shauna in mid field who covered the length and breadth of the pitch and scored our complete tally of 2-04.

Panel: Cliona Edmonds, Alice Murray, Naoise McCarthy, Michelle Geaney, Lily Murray, Ciara O’Flynn, Abby Keating, Shauna Hayes (2-04), Niamh O’Sullivan, Kate Larkin, Ruby Hicks, Mollie O’Connell, Caoimhe Barry and Ava Barry.

Helmet Scheme

Players wishing to buy a new Mycro helmet can avail of a special offer of €35 for a helmet, they are normally €70. Please contact your team manager to order yours today.

Pynes Field

Work on preparing Pynes Field for the coming year is completed. The pitch has being cut and marked, dressing rooms repaired and a toilet is now in place. Special thanks to Denis Ahern, John Murphy and the grounds staff for their help.

Summer Camp

This year the Bride Rovers Ladies Football and Camogie Club summer camp will take place from 24th-28th July in the afternoons from 2pm to 5pm. Watch this space here for more details in the coming weeks.

Lotto at €10,400

With no jackpot winner on Tuesday April 4th the jackpot for this past Tuesday was a massive €10,400. Thanks to all those who support our lotto every week and remember if you’re not in you can’t win.

The tickets for the weekly draw costs just €2 and can be purchased from club members and in local business premises. Tickets can also be purchased on line at locallotto.ie.

A yearly loot ticket can also be purchased for €90 and this ensures you will be in for every draw for twelve months. Every €2 helps with the funding and day to day running of the club.

Main Sponsor

Spar Rathcormac, main sponsor of Bride Rovers Ladies Football and Camogie Club.

Club website. www.briderovers.com