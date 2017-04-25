Public road modification work continues on the R639/N73 route to facilitate the delivery of turbine components to Castlepook Wind Farm and over the last week, motorists saw the roundabout on the Fermoy Road outside of Mitchelstown bering altered to facilitate the exceptionally long load.

It is currently envisioned that the delivery trial run will take place on the evening of the 3rd of May, leaving the Port of Cork, Ringaskiddy, subject to final Garda confirmation.

The delivery of turbine components is currently programmed for the 15th May 2017, with the three blades and four towers that make up each turbine, requiring a Garda escort to the site.

