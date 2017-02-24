Rescued ‘Teddy’ seeking to be reunited with owner

Following plenty TLC, which included a spin in the washing machine, a good drying and some precision stitching, followed by a final brushing, a stray teddybear is now looking to be reunited with its owner, having been rescued from near the motorway outside Mitchelstown.

Simply christened ‘Teddy’, the staff at Cork County Council offices in Mitchelstown are currently keeping an eye on the stray ‘bear, the handsome specimen a striking green/brown colouring with red features, coming in about 30 inches in height.

Located and ‘rescued’ just south of Junction 13 adjoining the M8 Cork-Dublin motorway in recent weeks, the sorry looking softie was in a sorry state when recovered from the grass margin.

Thoroughly drenched, with some gaping wounds requiring attention, ‘Teddy’ was given full spa treatment, following a good wash and stitching.

No doubt some child is now missing the stray ‘bear, that currently sits proudly in the offices of Cork County Council in Mitchelstown, where its ready to be reunited with its owner.