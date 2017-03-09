Minister of State for Housing & Urban Renewal, Damian English, TD, in the presence of Chairperson of Tipperary County Council, Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose and Irish Water's Katherine Walshe, officially opening the new Burncourt Water Treatment Plant last Friday morning. (John Ahern)

Irish Water is the body charged with providing this country with a first world water supply.

They are up and running and on Friday morning last, one of their senior management, Regional Operations Manager, Katherine Walshe, together with Minister of State, Damian English and chairperson of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Siobhan Ambrose, officially opened the new Burncourt Water Treatment Plant – a short distance from Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, off the old Cork/Dublin road.

For Irish Water, the Government, local politicans and the people of Burncourt and surrounding areas, it’s undoubtedly a good news story as the region’s supply was historically problematic.

John Ahern
John Ahern is a native of Araglin and has been associated with The Avondhu since 1997. A great lover of sport, John is particularly interested in GAA and is often called upon to don the referee’s jersey. He has a keen interest in local issues and current affairs and his knowledge of the general locale sees him in much demand for Avondhu assignments.

