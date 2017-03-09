Irish Water is the body charged with providing this country with a first world water supply.

They are up and running and on Friday morning last, one of their senior management, Regional Operations Manager, Katherine Walshe, together with Minister of State, Damian English and chairperson of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Siobhan Ambrose, officially opened the new Burncourt Water Treatment Plant – a short distance from Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, off the old Cork/Dublin road.

For Irish Water, the Government, local politicans and the people of Burncourt and surrounding areas, it’s undoubtedly a good news story as the region’s supply was historically problematic.

Full coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition