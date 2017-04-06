Watergrasshill Community Association hosted a very successful race night in The Fir Tree last Saturday.

This long-running fundraiser was well supported, as a result, a significant sum was raised – this money will go towards tidy towns projects, maintaining the community centre and financing the First Fruits Arts Centre.

The race night model hinges on selling advertising space in the race night programme. In this regard, the venture was very successful with individuals, businesses, companies and firms all coming up with the neccessary cash.

