Plans for the development of a 41-unit housing estate in Watergrasshill are back on track following the independent publications of a revised Habitats Director Screening Report and an Archaeological Impact Assessment, with Cork County Council expected to make a decision on the planning application in early January 2017.

Proficient Developments Ltd has also made a number of changes to their original changes, following the Council’s request for further information in October.

The application related to a residential development consisting of 41 houses, which includes seven four-bed detached houses, 16 three-bed semi-detached dwellings and 12 three-bed townhouses with all associated site works at Bishop’s Island in Watergrasshill. Following the request from Cork County Council for an Archaeological Impact Assessment, Lane Purcell Archaeology carried out archaeological testing and an associated metal detector survey between November 16th and 17th.

There are previously recorded archaeological sites within 1km of the proposed development site, a number of which were excavated in advance of the construction of the M8 Watergrasshill by-pass in the late 90s and early 00s. Known sites within a 1km radius of the proposed development include fulacht fia, ringfort, holy well, moated site, enclosure, standing stone, tree ring, cremated remains and burnt mound.