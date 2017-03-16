Subject to the finalisation of legal documentation and the granting of planning permission, The Avondhu understands that a primary care centre will open in the vacant Mill Island building in Fermoy before the end of 2018.

This move is part of the Health Service Executive’s operational lease model and the proposed developer of the Mill Island site is UPHC International.

Following a national public advertisement by the HSE in November 2014, which sought expressions of interest in providing primary care centres under an operational lease at locations throughout the country, including one in Fermoy, the HSE has confirmed that a letter of intent has been issued to UPHC International in relation to the provision of a 25,500 square foot primary care centre in Fermoy.

