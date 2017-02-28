A Transition Year (TY) Mitchelstown student was part of a three member team that recently participated in the HighTechElec programme – a free, immersive TY work experience programme for students considering a career in science, technology, engineering and maths – winning the TechnoDen competition held in the Tyndall National Institute.

TY students from 13 schools across Munster participated in thr work experience programme, titled ‘HighTechElec’, developed by the CEIA – Cork’s Technology Network – in collaboration with the Tyndall National Institute.

