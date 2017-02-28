Grace Roche, a TY student at Presentation Secondary School, Mitchelstown in the company of Shane Trant, St Brendan's College, Killarney and Joel Abraham, Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh, winners of the TechnoDen competition, proudly displaying their prize, a JAMBOX speaker. (Pic: Gerard McCarthy)

A Transition Year (TY) Mitchelstown student was part of a three member team that recently participated in the HighTechElec programme – a free, immersive TY work experience programme for students considering a career in science, technology, engineering and maths – winning the TechnoDen competition held in the Tyndall National Institute.

TY students from 13 schools across Munster participated in thr work experience programme, titled ‘HighTechElec’, developed by the CEIA – Cork’s Technology Network – in collaboration with the Tyndall National Institute.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR