Waterford City & County Council is expected to make a decision next month on a planning application from the East Cork Oil Company for an unmanned fuel service station in Tallow.

The application includes the demolition and removal of the existing fuel depot structures of the former Topaz fuel depot on Convent Street.

If successful, the development will see the removal of seven above-ground fuel storage tanks and the construction of an unmanned fuel service station consisting of two fuel pumps with canopy cover (dispending petrol and diesel on each side) and four new underground tanks for fuel storage, as well as associated ancillary development works.

In their submission on behalf of the East Cork Oil Company, McCutcheon Halley Chartered Planning Consultants observed that approximately 300 vehicles pass through Tallow on an hourly basis.

They assumed that approximately 15/20 per cent of this passing trade would utilise the proposed development.

“It is found that the development will benefit from the existing passing trade so therefore will not generate any increase in traffic volumes on the R634. Therefore it is concluded that the traffic generated by the proposed development will not have a significant impact on the existing road users and there is ample spare capacity on the road network to accommodate the proposed development,” they reported.

The site location is located within the development boundary of Tallow and the land is zoned for light industry. A planning decision is expected to be made in mid-May provided no further information is required by the planning department within Waterford City & County Council.

A similar unmanned fuel service station opened in Fermoy on the Mallow Road (N72) last year.