Castletownroche native and four time winner of the PPAI ‘Press Photographer of the Year’ award Mark Condren, will host a fundraising event in aid of three-year-old Faith Browne in the Castletownroche Community Centre on Monday, May 22 from 7.30pm.

The event will feature around 200 photographs from around the world and will examine the impact of photojournalism and how it can shape public opinion.

Mr Condren, who in his young days spent time as a photographer with The Avondhu, last won the ‘Press Photographer of the Year’ award in 2016 for a photograph entitled ‘Goodbye’, which shows a young boy at a funeral for family members who died in a fire at a Traveller halting site in Dublin in October 2015.

His award winning photography has captured events around the world, from war in Gaza to earthquakes in Haiti.

Faith Browne suffers from a number of conditions including spastic diplegia cerebal palsy and is unable to walk, crawl or sit up unassisted. Her family are seeking to raise €100,000 to allow her undergo life-changing surgery in America.

Mr Condren said the idea to hold a photojournalism event in aid of Faith came about following a chat with local man, Harry Farrell.

