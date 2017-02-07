Readers of The Avondhu will be familiar with the photography of Tom Fox, especially sporting pictures in victory and defeat of his native Glenroe/Ballylanders and Limerick hurling, football, ladies football and camogie teams.

Last weekend he received national recognition from the Camogie Association when awarded the 2016 Photography Award, having been nominated by Limerick Camogie Board.

Having covered numerous Munster and All-Ireland championship games for The Avondhu the length and breadth of the country over the years, Tom was back in Croke Park for the Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards dinner last Saturday, February 4th and an enjoyable night was had by all.

